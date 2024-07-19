Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk will miss the 2024 season

The Saints placed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Thursday. What that means was not clarified until later: Ramczyk will miss the entire 2024 season.

A vested veteran placed on reserve/PUP before the final roster reduction can’t return.

It is not a surprise given Saints coach Dennis Allen expressed concerns about Ramczyk’s knee injury during the offseason. The issue sidelined Ramczyk for five games last season.

It also could mean the end of Ramczyk’s career.

The Saints restructured Ramczyk’s contract in May, freeing up cap space for this season. Ramczyk is guaranteed $6.5 million this season, lowering his cap hit from $27 million to $12.29 million for 2024.

But Ramczyk has cap hits of $29 million and $26 million the next two seasons, so New Orleans will have to figure out how to navigate his contract if he is indeed done.

Ramczyk, 30, started 101 games in seven seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors once and second-team All-Pro honors twice.