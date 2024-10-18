Saints’ Paulson Adebo broke his femur during Thursday night’s game

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo broke his femur during Thursday night’s game, a serious injury that required immediate surgery.

Saints coach Dennis Allen confirmed Adebo’s injury, the latest in a litany of injuries for the beleaguered Saints.

“We’re dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and that’s not an excuse. I don’t want anybody to misconstrue that as an excuse. But it is an issue for us, and I think all of us are trying to fight through that,” Allen said.

Asked if he has ever experienced a team suffering as many injuries as this year’s Saints have, Allen answered, “No.”

Broken femurs are rare in the NFL, but if there’s any silver lining to Adebo it’s that Vikings linebacker EJ Henderson broke his femur in a game on December 9, 2009, and was back on the field for the 2010 season opener. Adebo and the Saints will hope he can get back on the field that soon as well.