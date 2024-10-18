 Skip navigation
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Saints’ Paulson Adebo broke his femur during Thursday night’s game

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:26 AM

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo broke his femur during Thursday night’s game, a serious injury that required immediate surgery.

Saints coach Dennis Allen confirmed Adebo’s injury, the latest in a litany of injuries for the beleaguered Saints.

“We’re dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and that’s not an excuse. I don’t want anybody to misconstrue that as an excuse. But it is an issue for us, and I think all of us are trying to fight through that,” Allen said.

Asked if he has ever experienced a team suffering as many injuries as this year’s Saints have, Allen answered, “No.”

Broken femurs are rare in the NFL, but if there’s any silver lining to Adebo it’s that Vikings linebacker EJ Henderson broke his femur in a game on December 9, 2009, and was back on the field for the 2010 season opener. Adebo and the Saints will hope he can get back on the field that soon as well.