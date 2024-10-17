Saints place Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve

Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed will be out for at least the next four games.

New Orleans has placed Shaheed on injured reserve due. The current leading receiver for the club, Shaheed has a meniscus injury and is slated to undergo surgery in Los Angeles to determine whether he’ll be out for a few weeks or the rest of the 2024 season.

In six games, Shaheed has 20 receptions for a team-high 349 yards with three touchdowns.

As a corresponding move, the Saints have signed Jermaine Jackson to the 53-man roster off of the team’s practice ward.

Finally, New Orleans has elevated safety Jonathan Abram and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.