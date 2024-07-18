 Skip navigation
Saints place Ryan Ramczyk on reserve/PUP list

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:32 PM

Continuing to deal with a lingering knee injury, Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss at least the start of the regular season — and likely more.

New Orleans announced on Thursday that the club has placed Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. That means Ramczyk will be out for, at a minimum, the first four games of 2024.

However, as multiple reporters on the Saints beat noted, Ramczyk appears unlikely to play at all in 2024. Back in March, head coach Dennis Allen said that Ramczyk’s availability for the regular season “remains to be seen” after the offensive tackle had undergone offseason surgery to address a knee issue that sidelined him for five games.

The Saints addressed offensive tackle in the draft by selecting Taliese Fuaga at No. 14 overall.

Ramczyk has started 101 games since the Saints selected him at No. 32 overall in the 2017 draft.

Additionally, New Orleans placed tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, linebacker Nephi Sewell, and defensive end Chase Young on the active/physically unable to perform list. They can all return to practice at any time before the start of the regular season.

Receiver Chris Olave was also placed on the non-football injury list. Per Nick Underhill of neworleans.football, Olave is dealing with mild back tightness and should be fine.

Finally, receiver Bub Means was activated off the non-football injury list.