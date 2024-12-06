Saints place TE Taysom Hill on injured reserve

The Saints placed tight end Taysom Hill on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Hill tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and will miss the rest of the season.

Hill, 34, ends his season with 39 carries for 278 yards and six touchdowns and 23 receptions for 187 yards. He also went 2-for-4 for 21 yards and an interception as a passer.

He played 42 percent of the offensive snaps and 33 special teams snaps in the games he played.

Hill is under contract through 2025, so Hill soon will start working his way back for next season.