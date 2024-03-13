Saints re-sign Adam Prentice

Fullback Adam Prentice will be back in New Orleans for the 2024 season.

The Saints announced that they have agreed with Prentice on a new contract. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms disclosed.

Prentice began his career with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and then moved to the Saints as a waiver claim after final cuts. He’s played 351 offensive snaps and 357 special teams snaps in 31 games with the Saints.

Prentice has nine carries for 26 yards and eight catches for 37 yards in those appearances. He’s also been credited with nine tackles in the kicking game.