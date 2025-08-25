 Skip navigation
Saints release Cam Akers, waive 13 players

  
August 25, 2025

The Saints have announced a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to set a 53-man roster.

Running back Cam Akers is the most prominent name among the 14 cuts. The veteran signed with the team in June, but was released on Monday.

Akers ran eight times for 16 yards during the team’s three preseason games.

The Saints waived 13 other players, including punter James Burnip. Kai Kroeger is the only punter currently on the roster in New Orleans.

The Saints also waived wide receivers Roderick Daniels Jr. and Moochie Dixon; defensive ends Jasheen Davis, Jeremiah Martin and Omari Thomas; offensive tackles Josiah Ezirim and Jonathan Mendoza; tight ends Seth Green and Michael Jacobson; guards Kyle Hergel and Mike Panasiuk; and linebacker Tyreem Powell.