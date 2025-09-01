Saints release S J.T. Gray

The Saints parted ways with a longtime member of the team on Monday.

They announced that they have released safety J.T. Gray. Gray joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been a core member of their special teams units during his time in New Orleans.

Gray was a first-team All-Pro in that role in 2021 and he was a second-team choice in 2019 and 2024. He had 103 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 98 regular season appearances.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank J.T. for everything he has given to the Saints over the past seven seasons. His leadership, professionalism, and commitment to excellence set the standard for what it means to be a Saint,” head coach Kellen Moore said in a statement. “We are grateful for his contributions both on and off the field, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Saints also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Coziah Izzard to their practice squad.