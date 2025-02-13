 Skip navigation
Saints request defensive coordinator interview with Daronte Jones

  
February 13, 2025

The Saints landed their head coach in Kellen Moore and now they’re starting to work on filling out his staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints have requested an interview with Vikings defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position.

Jones’s name came up in other defensive coordinator searches around the league last month and he has had two stints with the Vikings. He worked for them in 2020 and returned in 2022 after spending a season on the staff at LSU. He’s also worked for the Bengals and Dolphins.

49ers assistant and former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is reportedly a top candidate for the coordinator position in New Orleans.