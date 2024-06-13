Saints restructure Taysom Hill’s contract to move cap hit to next year

As they so often do, the Saints have restructured a contract to give themselves some salary cap relief this year but put themselves in a tougher cap position in future years.

This time it’s Taysom Hill who has reworked his contract, according to multiple reports.

The restructuring of Hill’s contract turns most of his 2024 base salary into a signing bonus. While base salaries hit the salary cap in the year they’re paid, signing bonuses are spread across the remaining years of the contract. So Hill will count less against the Saints’ cap this year but more against the Saints’ cap in future years.

Hill is now slated to have a $9.2 million salary cap hit in 2024 and an $18 million salary cap hit in 2025.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Saints are now $12 million under the salary cap for 2024, and they’re projected to be a whopping $88 million over the salary cap for 2025. They’ll have plenty more contracts to restructure next year.