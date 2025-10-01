Saints rule out Chase Young for Week 5

Saints defensive end Chase Young won’t be making his 2025 debut this week.

Head coach Kellen Moore said at a Wednesday press conference that Young will miss his fifth straight game with a calf injury. When Young was injured ahead of Week 1, he said he expected to be back soon but the injury has proven to be harder to shake than the he hoped it would be.

Moore also said that right guard Cesar Ruiz will miss another game with an ankle injury. There was word last week that Ruiz might go on injured reserve, but he remains on the active roster for the time being.

There was better news for tight ends Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau. They both practiced for the first time this season as they begin the process of returning from the physically unable to perform list.