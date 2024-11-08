Saints rule out four, list seven players as questionable

The Saints ruled out four players for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and offensive guard Lucas Patrick (ankle) will not play after not practicing all week.

Defensive back J.T. Gray (back), cornerback Rico Payton (back), running back Jamaal Williams (groin), defensive tackle John Ridgeway (oblique), safety Will Harris (hamstring), offensive guard Shane Lemieux (knee) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee) are questionable.

Center Erik McCoy (groin) is doubtful.

Harris and Lemieux are expected to play, interim coach Darren Rizzi said. The Saints will have to create spots on the 53-player roster for them to be activated from injured reserve.