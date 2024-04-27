Saints select QB Spencer Rattler at No. 150 in fifth round

At long last, another quarterback has come off the board in this year’s draft.

The Saints have selected Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina with the No. 150 pick in the fifth round.

Rattler is the first QB to be picked since Denver drafted Bo Nix at No. 12 overall. The 137 selections between quarterbacks are a new NFL Draft record.

Rattler, 23, began his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina in 2022. Once thought of as a potential first-round pick, Rattler’s stock began to fall in 2021 when he was benched for Caleb Williams.

He started 25 games for South Carolina over the last two seasons. In 2023, he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 3,186 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards with four TDs.

Rattler will join a QB room led by Derek Carr that also includes Nathan Peterman, Kellen Mond, Jake Haener, and Taysom Hill.