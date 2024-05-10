Watch Now
Cousins leaves 'big void' in Vikings' leadership
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Vikings haven't had a QB come in with a strong, take-charge personality and outline what they need from J.J. McCarthy.
How Eagles can blend Sirianni’s offense with Moore
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Eagles need to be careful when taking the pieces that work from each offense and blending them together.
Fangio is building a ‘versatile’ defensive system
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why as long as the Eagles defense can come up with creative ways to dismantle offenses, Philadelphia could be a force next season.
It’s ‘up or out’ for Carr in year two with Saints
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons lay out expectations for Derek Carr in his second season in New Orleans and indicate why if he doesn’t perform at a high level, it could be the end of the road.
Defining a modern-day system QB in the NFL
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a step back to discuss the true meaning of a system QB, explore if the phrase deserves a negative connotation and more.
Evaluating what tier Goff deserves with extension
Lions GM Brad Homes "has faith" Jared Goff's extension gets done, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to examine what pay tier the QB belongs in based on his leadership and level of play.
Do Brady, Manning have a rivalry in retirement?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the reason why Tom Brady wanted to have a roast and compare and contrast with what Peyton Manning has done in retirement.
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why the Texans will be under more scrutiny in 2024, after they were able to churn their way through the season gradually improving.
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which NFL rookies they are most eager to see in action next season.
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
Mike Florio and Charean Williams commend Devin Funchess for competing in the Professional Colombia Basketball League and further discuss the idea of football players being able to shoot hoops.
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down the requirements for complying with the Rooney Rule and break down what not having a GM by title means for team operations.
Patriots ‘trusted our own evaluations’ of Maye
Mike Florio and Charean Williams recall the Vikings' and Giants' NFL draft trade offers to the Patriots and discuss how highly New England valued Drake Maye.
How close Raiders were to picking Arnold at No. 13
According to Terrion Arnold, the Raiders said it was a coin flip between taking him and Brock Bowers at No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Mike Florio and Charean Williams question if that was literal or metaphorical.