Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Saints sign CB Kaleb Ford-Dement, waive FB Zander Horvath

  
Published August 13, 2024 02:53 PM

The Saints made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They have signed cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement to the 90-man roster. They waived fullback Zander Horvath in a corresponding move.

Ford-Dement spent time with the Patriots after going undrafted earlier this year. He had 32 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, and three interceptions while playing for Texas State last season. He also played at Washington State, Old Dominion, and Kilgore College.

Horvath signed with the Saints in March. He appeared in 15 games for the Chargers during the 2022 season. Adam Prentice is now the only fullback on the roster in New Orleans.