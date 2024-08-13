Saints sign CB Kaleb Ford-Dement, waive FB Zander Horvath

The Saints made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They have signed cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement to the 90-man roster. They waived fullback Zander Horvath in a corresponding move.

Ford-Dement spent time with the Patriots after going undrafted earlier this year. He had 32 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, and three interceptions while playing for Texas State last season. He also played at Washington State, Old Dominion, and Kilgore College.

Horvath signed with the Saints in March. He appeared in 15 games for the Chargers during the 2022 season. Adam Prentice is now the only fullback on the roster in New Orleans.