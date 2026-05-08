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Saints sign first-rounder Jordyn Tyson, six other draft picks

  
Published May 8, 2026 12:39 PM

The Saints have signed seven of their eight draft picks, including first-rounder Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson joined the team as the eighth overall pick last month and was the second wide receiver to come off the board in the first round. He had 158 catches for 2,822 yards and 22 touchdowns in 33 games at Arizona State.

It’s a four-year deal for Tyson with a team option for a fifth season. He will make $32.49 million in his first four seasons.

New Orleans also signed third-round tight end Oscar Delp, fourth-round guard Jeremiah Wright, fourth-round wide receiver Bryce Lance, fifth-round safety Lorenzo Styles, sixth-round wide receiver Barion Brown, and seventh-round cornerback TJ Hall.