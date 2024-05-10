 Skip navigation
Saints sign five more draft picks, including Spencer Rattler

  
Published May 9, 2024 10:28 PM

The Saints have signed five more draft picks.

The team announced Thursday night it has gotten fifth-round quarterback Spencer Rattler, fifth-round receiver Bub Means, fifth-round linebacker Jaylan Ford, sixth-round defensive tackle Khristian Boyd and seventh-round offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim under contract.

First-round offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga signed earlier in the day.

It leaves only second-round cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry as the unsigned draft pick.

Rattler, the 150th overall pick, played three seasons at Oklahoma and two seasons at South Carolina. In his career, he completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 10,807 yards with 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions and rushed for 16 scores.

He joins a quarterbacks room with Derek Carr and Jake Haener.