Saints sign former UFL WR Kevin Austin

  
Published July 22, 2024 08:40 PM

The Saints signed former UFL receiver Kevin Austin Jr. to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Austin spent the spring with the Birmingham Stallions, finishing with 15 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. In a game against Memphis, he made four catches for 108 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame, signing with the Jaguars.

Austin spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and went to training camp with the team in 2023.

During his college career, Austin appeared in 26 games with 13 starts and totaled 54 receptions for 996 yards and seven touchdowns.