Saints sign G Tremayne Anchrum, T Jesse Davis

  
Published July 28, 2024 06:29 PM

The Saints made a handful of roster moves on their offensive line Sunday.

They announced that they have signed guard Tremayne Anchrum and tackle Jesse Davis to their 90-man roster. Tackle Justin Herron was placed on injured reserve and offensive lineman Mark Evans II were waived in corresponding moves.

Anchrum spent the last four years with the Rams after being drafted in the seventh round in 2020. He appeared in 31 games and made one start during his time with the NFC West club.

Davis has made 72 starts at guard and tackle while playing for the Dolphins, Steelers, and 49ers. He played in one game for the 49ers last season.