 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to an extension

  
Published July 28, 2023 03:41 PM

By and large, the only time a long snapper gets noticed is when a punt or field goal doesn’t go as planned.

But that’s not so in New Orleans on Friday.

Long snapper Zach Wood has signed a four-year extension with the Saints, the team announced on Friday.

Per multiple reports, Wood received $2.3 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

Wood has been New Orleans’ long snapper since 2017. He’s appeared in every game since the start of that season.

Wood, 30, was entering the last season of his contract. Now he’s set to be a member of the club for several years to come.