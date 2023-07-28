Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to an extension

By and large, the only time a long snapper gets noticed is when a punt or field goal doesn’t go as planned.

But that’s not so in New Orleans on Friday.

Long snapper Zach Wood has signed a four-year extension with the Saints, the team announced on Friday.

Per multiple reports, Wood received $2.3 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

Wood has been New Orleans’ long snapper since 2017. He’s appeared in every game since the start of that season.

Wood, 30, was entering the last season of his contract. Now he’s set to be a member of the club for several years to come.