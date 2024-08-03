Saints sign TEs Kevin Rader, Mason Fairchild

The Saints made several moves involving tight ends on Saturday.

The team announced that they have signed Kevin Rader and Mason Fairchild to the 90-man roster. They waived Jesper Horsted and placed Tommy Hudson on injured reserve as well.

In addition to the tight end moves, the Saints waived wide receiver Jermaine Jackson with an injury designation.

Rader has appeared in 35 games and made four starts for the Steelers and Titans. He has made three catches for 14 yards and recorded 19 special teams tackles in those appearances.

Fairchild was undrafted out of Kansas this year. He caught 82 passes for 1,111 yards and ten touchdowns while with the Jayhawks.