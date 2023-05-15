Saints sign three players, cut two

The Saints made the signing of veteran receiver James Washington official, announcing his addition Monday.

The team also made four other moves.

The Saints also signed defensive back Adrian Frye and running back Ellis Merriweather. They waived wide receiver Sy Barnett and defensive back Vincent Gray.

Frye participated in the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend as a tryout player.

He played five seasons at Texas Tech, appearing in 51 games with 24 starts at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety. Frye finished his college career with 101 tackles, including four stops for loss, seven interceptions, 19 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Frye also was a core special teams player, blocking a field goal and returning 24 punts for 146 yards (6.1 average) with a long of 39 yards.

Merriweather also participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend as a tryout player. He went undrafted last month and then unsigned as a college free agent.

Merriweather played at the University of Massachusetts from 2020-22. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games, carrying the ball 150 times for 575 yards as the team’s leading rusher.