 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign three players, cut two

  
Published May 15, 2023 01:57 PM

The Saints made the signing of veteran receiver James Washington official, announcing his addition Monday.

The team also made four other moves.

The Saints also signed defensive back Adrian Frye and running back Ellis Merriweather. They waived wide receiver Sy Barnett and defensive back Vincent Gray.

Frye participated in the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend as a tryout player.

He played five seasons at Texas Tech, appearing in 51 games with 24 starts at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety. Frye finished his college career with 101 tackles, including four stops for loss, seven interceptions, 19 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Frye also was a core special teams player, blocking a field goal and returning 24 punts for 146 yards (6.1 average) with a long of 39 yards.

Merriweather also participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend as a tryout player. He went undrafted last month and then unsigned as a college free agent.

Merriweather played at the University of Massachusetts from 2020-22. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games, carrying the ball 150 times for 575 yards as the team’s leading rusher.