Saints to hire Keith Williams as wide receivers coach

The Saints have settled on a new wide receivers coach.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that they are hiring Keith Williams to fill the role. Kodi Burns had the job the last two seasons, but the Saints dismissed him last month.

Williams was on the Ravens staff for the last three seasons. He spent the first two years as a pass game specialist and moved to an assistant wide receivers coach role for the 2023 season. Williams coached in the AAF and at Nebraska, Tulane, and Fresno State before joining John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore.

The Saints hired Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator last week and Williams is part of the revamped offensive staff in New Orleans.