Saints to hire Scott Tolzien as QBs coach

The Saints have found a quarterbacks coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New Orleans is hiring Scott Tolzien for the role.

Tolzien, 37, previously worked with new Saints head coach Kellen Moore with the Cowboys. Tolzien was a coaching assistant from 2020-2022 when Moore was Dallas’ offensive coordinator. Tolzien was the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons while Moore served as coordinator of the Chargers and Eagles.

Tolzien entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted QB out of Wisconsin, spending time with the Chargers, 49ers, Packers, and Colts. He appeared in 10 career games with four starts, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards with two touchdowns and nine interceptions.