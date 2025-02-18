 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints to hire Scott Tolzien as QBs coach

  
Published February 18, 2025 10:54 AM

The Saints have found a quarterbacks coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New Orleans is hiring Scott Tolzien for the role.

Tolzien, 37, previously worked with new Saints head coach Kellen Moore with the Cowboys. Tolzien was a coaching assistant from 2020-2022 when Moore was Dallas’ offensive coordinator. Tolzien was the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons while Moore served as coordinator of the Chargers and Eagles.

Tolzien entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted QB out of Wisconsin, spending time with the Chargers, 49ers, Packers, and Colts. He appeared in 10 career games with four starts, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards with two touchdowns and nine interceptions.