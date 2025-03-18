Saints to re-sign OL Landon Young

Offensive lineman Landon Young will be back with the Saints.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with Young on a new contract on Tuesday. It will be a one-year deal for Young.

Young was a 2021 sixth-round pick and he has played 56 games over the last four seasons. He has started 12 of those games and has seen time at both guard positions, both tackle spots, and on special teams.

The Saints also signed Will Clapp this week and the two players will vie for a roles on a line that has four of its Week One starters under contract.