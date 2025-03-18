 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints to re-sign OL Landon Young

  
Published March 18, 2025 07:36 PM

Offensive lineman Landon Young will be back with the Saints.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with Young on a new contract on Tuesday. It will be a one-year deal for Young.

Young was a 2021 sixth-round pick and he has played 56 games over the last four seasons. He has started 12 of those games and has seen time at both guard positions, both tackle spots, and on special teams.

The Saints also signed Will Clapp this week and the two players will vie for a roles on a line that has four of its Week One starters under contract.