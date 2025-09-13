 Skip navigation
Saints to sign DL Jonah Williams to active roster

  
Published September 13, 2025 12:19 PM

Defensive end Jonah Williams played for the Saints in Week 1 as a practice squad elevation and he’s set to be back on the roster for a longer stay.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing Williams to the 53-man roster.

Williams signed with the Saints this offseason and returned to the practice squad after being released in August. He had one tackle last Sunday, and he has 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks over the course of his career.

The Saints ruled defensive end Chase Young out for the second week in a row. Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Chris Rumph are set to play.