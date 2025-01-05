Saints up 13-3 after Spencer Rattler TD pass

Anyone who thought the Buccaneers would have an easy time beating the Saints on Sunday was sorely mistaken.

The Saints have dominated in the first half in Tampa and they lead 13-3 after quarterback Spencer Rattler hit wide receiver Dante Pettis with a five-yard touchdown with 6:14 left to play in the first half.

The Bucs win the NFC South if they win on Sunday, but they’re making that very hard on themselves. The Saints have run 33 offensive plays and possessed the ball for more than 18 minutes to this point in the contest.

Rattler is 14-of-19 for 132 yards and tight end Juwan Johnson has three catches for 60 yards as the Saints have taken advantage of a Bucs secondary that’s missing three starters on Sunday.