Saints waive Kene Nwangwu after failed physical

Running back Kene Nwangwu won’t be joining the Saints after all.

The Saints claimed Nwangwu off of waivers from the Vikings on Wednesday, but head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Nwangwu failed his physical. He’ll be going back on the waiver wire as a result.

Nwangwu was set to join a running back group led by Alvin Kamara and featuring Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims in reserve roles. They also have Kendre Miller designated for return from injured reserve, but he can’t play in the first four games so the Saints will now have to look elsewhere if they want more help in the backfield ahead of Week One.

Any team can claim Nwangwu, but the nature of his departure from the Saints might make that unlikely.