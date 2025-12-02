Saints waive WR Kevin Austin, OT Barry Wesley

The Saints parted ways with two players on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Kevin Austin and offensive tackle Barry Wesley.

Austin appeared in three games this season and did not have any catches, but he was targeted with one pass. He had 11 catches for 151 yards in eight games for the team in 2024.

Wesley spent most of this season on injured reserve before being activated last week. He was inactive against the Dolphins on Sunday and has never appeared in a regular season game.

The Saints also announced that they have signed defensive back Beanie Bishop to the practice squad and released running back Ian Wheeler from the same roster.