Saints whipping up on Cowboys 21-6

One of the biggest surprises of the young season is happening at AT&T Stadium as the Saints are dominating the Cowboys in a place the Cowboys have a 16-game home winning streak in the regular season.

The Saints have 220 yards, and Derek Carr has 192 passing yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans leads 21-6, with scoring plays of 5, 70 and 57 yards.

Rashid Shaheed caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Carr, and Alvin Kamara has the other two touchdowns. He scored on a 5-yard run and caught a 70-yard pass from Carr.

The Cowboys have scored on both of their possessions, but only Brandon Aubrey field goals of 52 and 38 yards.