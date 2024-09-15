 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Saints whipping up on Cowboys 21-6

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:55 PM

One of the biggest surprises of the young season is happening at AT&T Stadium as the Saints are dominating the Cowboys in a place the Cowboys have a 16-game home winning streak in the regular season.

The Saints have 220 yards, and Derek Carr has 192 passing yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans leads 21-6, with scoring plays of 5, 70 and 57 yards.

Rashid Shaheed caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Carr, and Alvin Kamara has the other two touchdowns. He scored on a 5-yard run and caught a 70-yard pass from Carr.

The Cowboys have scored on both of their possessions, but only Brandon Aubrey field goals of 52 and 38 yards.