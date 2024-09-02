 Skip navigation
Saints worked out John Ross, Phillip Dorsett

  
Published September 2, 2024 07:35 PM

The last player drafted before Patrick Mahomes keeps looking for his next chance.

Receiver John Ross, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, had a tryout with the Saints on Monday.

Another former first-round receiver, Phillip Dorsett, participated as well.

Other receivers joining them for the tryout were Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Wallis, and Jahcour Pearson.

The Saints also worked out punters Corliss Waitman and Trenton Gill.

Ross, who was drafted by the Bengals, last played in 2021. He was cut last week by the Eagles.

Dorsett was a first-round pick of the Colts in 2015. He spent 2023 with the Broncos, who released him last week.