Sam Cosmi agrees to four-year extension with Commanders

Before starting the 2024 season, the Commanders have locked up one of their key pieces.

Washington announced that the club has agreed to a contract extension with guard Sam Cosmi.

While the team did not note it, multiple reports indicate it’s a four-year extension.

“This is a great day for the Washington Commanders. We’re excited to have reached an agreement on a contract extension with Sam Cosmi. Sam has bought into the vision that DQ [head coach Dan Quinn] and I have had for this team since day one,” General Manager Adam Peters said in a statement. “He is a pillar of our offensive line and we believe that Sam’s best playing days are ahead. Sam is a great leader and teammate and we’re excited that he will be a member of our team for years to come.”

Cosmi, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft and was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He began his time in the league as a tackle but switched to guard in 2023 and excelled at the position. He played every offensive snap for Washington last year, starting 17 games for the first time in his career.

He has appeared in 40 games with 32 starts since the Commanders drafted him out of Texas.