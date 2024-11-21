 Skip navigation
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Sam Darnold fully participates with foot injury

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:52 PM

Another week, another injury overcome by Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

A week after a hand injury didn’t impact his availability against the Titans, Darnold was elevated from limited participation in practice on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday, with a foot injury.

Tight end Josh Oliver didn’t practice for a second straight day, due to wrist and ankle injuries. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard fully participated with a toe isue.

Running back Aaron Jones (ribs) fully participated.

Linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee) and right end Nick Muse (hand) remain within the 21-day practice window; both fully participated.

The 8-2 Vikings visit the 4-6 Bears on Sunday.