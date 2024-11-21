Sam Darnold fully participates with foot injury

Another week, another injury overcome by Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

A week after a hand injury didn’t impact his availability against the Titans, Darnold was elevated from limited participation in practice on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday, with a foot injury.

Tight end Josh Oliver didn’t practice for a second straight day, due to wrist and ankle injuries. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard fully participated with a toe isue.

Running back Aaron Jones (ribs) fully participated.

Linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee) and right end Nick Muse (hand) remain within the 21-day practice window; both fully participated.

The 8-2 Vikings visit the 4-6 Bears on Sunday.