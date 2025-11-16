 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold INT leads to Rams TD, L.A. leads 21-12 in fourth quarter

  
Published November 16, 2025 06:30 PM

The Rams had struggled to get anything going offensively since scoring their second touchdown in the first quarter.

But another interception from Sam Darnold helped Los Angeles extend its lead over Seattle.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit former Seahawk Colby Parkinson with a 6-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-12, L.A., with 14:15 left in the contest.

Darnold’s third pick was the second of the game by Kam Kinchens, who returned it 22 yards down to Seattle’s 25-yard line.

Running back Kyren Williams moved the chains with a 10-yard run on third-and-1 from Seattle’s 16. On the next play, Stafford rolled to his right to find Parkinson, who picked his way through the defense to make it to the end zone for a score.

Darnold had previously thrown an interception in the second half, but Seattle got the ball right back after Puka Nacua lost a fumble for the first time in his career.

Los Angeles safety Quentin Lake has been ruled out with an elbow injury. Receiver Xavier Smith has been ruled out with a concussion.

Additionally, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is questionable to return with an ankle injury.