Sam Darnold is focused on “being where my feet are”

He’s an overnight success, seven years in the making.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who has led the team to an unexpected 3-0 start (including wins over two teams that made it to the final eight a year ago), has finally arrived. And he becomes a prime example of the reality that some teams and circumstances ruin young quarterbacks. Then, after the first stop ends in failure, they have a scarlet letter that takes years, if ever, to remove.

When I spoke to Darnold after Sunday’s 34-7 takedown of the Texans, that subject came up. Does he think young quarterbacks like him are written off too quickly?He said the media is entitled to their opinion on that. I asked Darnold what his opinion is.

“I think, for me, it’s just continuing to take it one day at a time,” Darnold said. “I’m not gonna sit here and say I feel one way or the other. I think for me, it’s just about being where my feet are and then being present and understanding the situation that’s in front of me and continuing to go out there and take them one play at a time.”

That mindset is working for him. The past is irrelevant. The future is J.J. McCarthy. Darnold believes he needs to live in the moment and get the most out of the fact that his NFL ship has finally come in. Mainly because his feet are finally in a place where the planets have aligned for him, with blockers and tailbacks and receivers and a defense and coaching that allow him to flourish like he never has.

On Sunday, his feet will be at Lambeau Field, against a very good Packers team that also made it to the final eight in 2023. Then, his feet will be on a plane across the Atlantic Ocean, landing in a place where he’ll get a chance to show the team that ruined his early years that they blew their chance at a potential franchise quarterback.