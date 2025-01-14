Sam Darnold on how last two games affect his future: I’m not worried about that right now

After helping the Vikings to a 14-win season, Sam Darnold’s time with Minnesota may be up.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Darnold is set to become a free agent in March. He undoubtedly had the best year of his career, throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But the Week 18 loss to Detroit and Monday night’s postseason loss to the Rams will be fresh on everyone’s mind as he heads to free agency.

Understandably, Darnold was not necessarily eager to address how his last two performances will affect his future in his postgame press conference.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m not worried about that. That’s in the past,” Darnold said. “Right now, I’m just thinking about, like I said, what I could’ve done better today and just really spending time with the guys in the locker room. That’s really all I’m focused on right now. Because at the end of the day, in the NFL, you only get one season with one team with everyone together. And today wasn’t our day. It’s as simple as that.

“And for me, I’m just going to be focused on spending as much time as I can with those guys in the locker room. And then I’ll think about whatever the future holds after that.”

Darnold is well aware of his shortcomings in the last two weeks. But overall in 2024, Darnold showed that he is capable of being a viable NFL starter in the right situation.