Sam Darnold on Klint Kubiak: We’ll take things we did in SF, mix in other stuff

Sam Darnold joined a new team when he signed with the Seahawks last month, but the quarterback has a prior relationship with one key member of the staff in Seattle.

Darnold and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak were both with the 49ers during the 2023 season and Darnold said that their time with the Seahawks’ NFC West rival will help build a foundation for the offense that they are building for the 2025 campaign.

“Me and Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator there, have had a ton of conversations about what that looks like,” Darnold said during an interview with Laura Rutledge of ESPN. “It’s really fun to just be able to take some of the things that we really worked together with in San Francisco in ’23, some of the stuff that he worked with or got to learn in New Orleans last year and kinda the stuff I learned last year in Minnesota and just kinda collaborate on some of those things. Klint is a great offensive coordinator, a great offensive mind.”

Darnold’s year in Minnesota was more successful than Kubiak’s brief run with the Saints and the Seahawks are hoping that the quarterback will be able to keep that momentum going in a new offensive system.