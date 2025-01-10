 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold: Playoffs are where legacies are made

  
Published January 10, 2025 06:59 AM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completely changed his career trajectory this season by leading the team to 14 wins and a spot in the playoffs, which is why PFT made him our most improved player of the year.

It’s the first time that Darnold will be starting in the postseason, but he doesn’t need that game experience to know what playing in the tournament means. His bad outing in Week 18 helped lift the Lions to the NFC North title and top seed in the conference and another one on Monday night against the Rams would make the overall story of his season look a lot different.

“It’s kind of where legacies, I guess, are made,” Darnold said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Not just winning games, but winning those later games like AFC, NFC championships, winning Super Bowls. That’s how you’re going to be remembered.”

The Vikings have expressed plenty of confidence that Darnold will bounce back with a strong game against the Rams. If he does, the comeback tale will be all the more impressive when all is said and done.