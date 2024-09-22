Sam Darnold will have knee checked out, X-rays negative on Justin Jefferson’s finger

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold returned to Sunday’s rout of the Texans after getting his knee checked out in the second half and he said it feels good when he spoke to reporters at a postgame press conference, but he’ll still have doctors take another look at it.

Darnold said he’ll have the knee evaluated on Monday as a precaution against anything that might not have been identified during the in-game trip to the medical tent. Darnold was 17-of-28 for 181 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-7 win.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson also offered an update on his condition after the game. Cameras showed Jefferson flexing his right hand on the sideline and he said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, that he jammed his finger. Jefferson remained in the game and said postgame X-rays were negative.

Jefferson caught one of Darnold’s touchdown passes and the Vikings will be happy to have both players healthy for their shot at a 4-0 start in Green Bay next week.