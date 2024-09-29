Sam Darnold’s 10th touchdown pass of the season gives Vikings 14-0 lead

If you would like Sam Darnold to stop throwing touchdown passes, there’s some bad news.

The Vikings’ quarterback has thrown his 10th TD of the season late in the first quarter of Minnesota’s matchup with Green Bay, giving the club a 14-0 lead.

Darnold capped the eight-play, 73-yard drive with a 2-yard pass to tight end Josh Oliver.

The Vikings started the drive with a 17-yard run by former Packers running back Aaron Jones. Darnold converted third-and-1 with a 9-yard scramble. Then in Green Bay territory, the Vikings converted another third-and-1 with a defensive pass interference foul on Justin Jefferson.

Another defensive holding gave the Packers first-and-goal on the 1-yard line. And after a negative run, Darnold hit Oliver for the score.

Green Bay had put together a 10-play opening drive that stalled in the red zone. But the club didn’t get points when kicker Brayden Narveson doinked a 37-yard field goal off the right upright.