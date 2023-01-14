 Skip navigation
Top News

Sam Howell will enter the offseason program as Washington’s QB1

  
Published January 14, 2023 08:02 AM
The QB carousel continues for another offseason in Washington, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which direction the Commanders should go at the most important position.

PFT has confirmed a report from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that Sam Howell will enter the offseason program as the Commanders’ first-string quarterback. However, this does not mean that Howell will be the Week One starter.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Howell will start the offseason as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart. Although the team has informed a couple of candidates for the vacant offensive coordinator position that Howell is the guy for now, it remains an evaluation process -- and Howell has to ultimately win the job.

The team will be discussing other quarterback options as well, we’re told. But, for now, Howell will be the top quarterback when the offseason program opens.

Can things change? Yes. There will be many veteran quarterback options this year, and there will be various dominoes that fall. Unlike past years, however, the Commanders have the luxury of an in-house option, reducing the necessity to find a new quarterback.

And there are real benefits to rolling with a player on his rookie contract. Having Howell under a fifth-year slotted deal for the next three seasons allows the team to devote resources to other areas of the roster, and to keep their own players who become eligible for new deals.