Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson day-to-day with minor injuries

Cincinnati’s starting defensive ends are each dealing with an injury. But according to head coach Zac Taylor, neither is looking at anything too serious.

While Sam Hubbard was carted off the field during Sunday’s practice, Taylor said in his Monday press conference that Hubbard is day-to-day.

“Just had a little issue yesterday,” Taylor said. “Obviously, it wasn’t anything significant. And so he’ll just be limited or out for a couple of days this week.”

Trey Hendrickson is similarly classified as day-to-day at this point, Taylor added.

“Trey’s been day-to-day since something that popped up Day 1 in practice — he got run into,” Taylor said. “So, we’ll just continue to take him day-to-day, too.”

Taylor elected not to disclose the exact nature of the injuries since he isn’t required to. But Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Hubbard’s injury is to his knee.

Hubbard registered 6.0 sacks, with seven tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in 2023. Hendrickson tallied a career-high 17.5 sacks with 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits last season.