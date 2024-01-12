Sam LaPorta officially questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Rams

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is getting closer to being available for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Detroit listed LaPorta (knee) as a full participant in Friday’s practice and he is questionable.

Earlier on Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said LaPorta would “run around” and get some reps during Friday’s practice. The club also will monitor how LaPorta’s knee responds over the next day before making a firm decision on whether or not he’ll play Sunday night.

A second-round pick in the 2023 draft, LaPorta caught 86 passes for 889 yards with 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

Detroit has also listed defensive end John Cominsky (illness) as questionable.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), tight end James Mitchell (hand), receiver Kalif Raymond (knee), and linebacker James Houston (ankle) are out.

Defensive back Brian Branch (wrist), center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest), cornerback Cam Sutton (toe/heel), receiver Jameson Williams (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (hip) are all off the injury report and set to play.