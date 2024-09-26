Sam LaPorta out of practice for Lions

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta didn’t join the team’s practice session on Thursday.

LaPorta sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and head coach Dan Campbell called him day-to-day earlier this week. He’ll have an extra day to heal with the Lions playing Seattle on Monday.

Center Frank Ragnow (pectoral) didn’t practice and has already been ruled out. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and tackle Dan Skipper (ribs) joined LaPorta and Ragnow on the sideline.

Safety Brian Branch (concussion), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (shoulder), defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (knee), and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring) were all limited participants. Linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion) fully participated after missing last Sunday’s game.