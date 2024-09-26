 Skip navigation
Lions rule out Frank Ragnow for Monday

  
Published September 26, 2024 12:20 PM

The Lions won’t have center Frank Ragnow on Monday night.

Ragnow injured his pectoral in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals that reportedly put him in the week-to-week camp, but head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week that Ragnow was pushing to play against the Seahawks. On Thursday, though, Campbell said that the team has decided to rule him out for the game.

The Lions have a Week Five bye, so sitting Ragnow this week gives him an extended period to recover before the team has to make any decisions about missing a second game.

Left guard Graham Glasgow moved over to center when Ragnow missed time last season. Michael Niese and Kayode Awosika would be options to take Glasgow’s place if he moves over again this time.