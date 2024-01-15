Sam LaPorta touchdown gives Lions 21-10 lead over Rams

So far, the Rams defense cannot stop the Lions offense.

While Los Angeles forced Detroit into a pair of third downs — and even stopped one — the Lions still got into the end zone.

Quarterback Jared Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta with a 2-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-short to give Detroit a 21-10 lead.

That play capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:12 off the clock.

After not facing a third down on their first two drives, the Lions converted third-and-5 with a 14-yard pass from Goff to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Then down inside the 10, David Montgomery gained 2 yards on third-and-3. It was a clear “go for it” situation for head coach Dan Campbell, and Goff made it happen with a strike to LaPorta for the team’s third touchdown in three drives.

Goff has started the game white hot, completing 14-of-15 for 161 yards with a touchdown.