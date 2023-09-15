 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

  
Published September 15, 2023 06:12 PM

49ers cornerback Samuel Womack injured his medial collateral ligament in Wednesday’s practice. He will miss 6-8 weeks with the injury, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

The team will place Womack on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four weeks.

The 49ers have not announced a corresponding roster move to fill Womack’s spot on the 53-player roster.

Womack played nine snaps on defense and 17 on special teams in the 49ers’ season-opening victory over the Steelers.

The 49ers have no other injury concerns.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out practice Wednesday with a groin injury but exited the practice report after full practices Thursday and Friday.