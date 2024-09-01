 Skip navigation
San Francisco Police Department issues statement on Ricky Pearsall shooting

  
Published August 31, 2024 09:23 PM

The San Francisco Police Department has issued a statement regarding Saturday’s shooting of 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall.

“On August 31, 2024, at approximately 3:37 p.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue on a report of a shooting,” the statement reads. “Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from injuries.

“Officers rendered aid and medics transported both subjects to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim, San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall. During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time. All information is preliminary, and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Media availability will be held this evening at San Francisco General Hospital.

“This investigation is ongoing and active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”

Pearsall reportedly is in stable condition. One report indicated he was shot through the chest. Another report said he was shot through the arm.