Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown were full participants Thursday

  
Published November 6, 2025 07:14 PM

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice Thursday as a full participant.

He has not practiced since injuring a hamstring late in Week 7, missing the Week 8 win over the Giants.

Running back Saquon Barkley was also a full participant after injuring his groin in Week 8.

The Eagles practiced without center Cam Jurgens, who has not practiced since injuring a knee in Week 7. Brett Toth has played center in Jurgens’ absence.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson practiced for the first time since his concussion in Week 7. He was limited. Defensive lineman Moro Ojomo also has a concussion that limited him on Thursday.

Edge rusher Nolan Smith (triceps) was among the team’s other full participants. He is in his 21-day window after being placed on injured reserve after Week 3.

The Eagles play the Packers on Monday Night Football.