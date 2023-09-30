Saquon Barkley (ankle) will likely be a game-time decision

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a high-ankle sprain. There’s a chance he’ll be back in action only 15 days after suffering it.

Coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley likely will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s visit from the Seahawks, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Barkley missed the Thursday night loss to the 49ers to start Week 3. He had 51 rushing yards in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, and 92 yards from scrimmage (63 rushing) in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Daboll announced that left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss the Week 4 game with a hamstring injury. He has not played since the opener.